Hogansburg man charged with DWI
State police on Tuesday charged David D. Dion, 46, of 141 Helena Road, Hogansburg, with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Failed to keep right, failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to use designated lane Troopers charge that at about 8:07 p.m. at O'Neil Road in the town, Mr. Dion failed to stop for a stop sign when he took a right on to Route 37. Troopers said blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent.
