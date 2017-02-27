Four area departments called out to M...

Four area departments called out to Monday night fire at Alcoa West plant

Four area fire departments were sent to what was described as a structure fire Monday night at the Alcoa West plant. Departments from Massena, Hogansburg, Helena and Norfolk, along with the Massena Rescue Squad, were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a building near the Route 131 entrance to the plant.

