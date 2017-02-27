Four area departments called out to Monday night fire at Alcoa West plant
Four area fire departments were sent to what was described as a structure fire Monday night at the Alcoa West plant. Departments from Massena, Hogansburg, Helena and Norfolk, along with the Massena Rescue Squad, were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a building near the Route 131 entrance to the plant.
