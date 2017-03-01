Alcoa officials say power outage contributed to Monday evening fire
Alcoa officials say their investigation into a Monday evening fire at the Massena West plant is ongoing, but there were no injuries resulting from the fire. “An employee at Massena Operations was transported to a local hospital on Monday evening after an electrical arc resulted in burns.
