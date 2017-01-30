St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotte...

St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, Jan. 20-26

On Jan. 20, police ticketed Joyce A. Smith, 58, of Massena for speeding. Ticket is returnable to Tribal Court on Feb. 13. On Jan. 21, police ticketed Kimberly A. White, 39, of Ohsweken, Ontario for speeding.

