St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, Jan. 13-19
On Jan. 13, police ticketed Sterling A. Back, 25, of Hogansburg for expired inspection. Ticket is returnable to Tribal Court on Jan. 30. On Jan. 13, police ticketed Regan Jacobs, 42, of Kahnawake, Quebec; Geoffrey G. Cary 54 of Potsdam; and Bernadine M. Martin, 54, of Merrill for speeding.
