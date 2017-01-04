Madeleine M. Gray
MASSENA – A Mass of Christian Burial for Madeleine M. Gray, 90, formerly of Helena, will be Jan. 6, 2017, at noon at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Father Mark Reilly officiating. Mrs. Gray passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the St. Regis Nursing Home where she had resided since June, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
