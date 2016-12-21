Hogansburg man charged with harassmen...

Hogansburg man charged with harassment, resisting arrest, warrant

Village police say they charged Abraham T. Gray, 31, of Smoke Road, Hogansburg with a bench warrant, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest at 12:33 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.

