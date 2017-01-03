William J. a oeBilla Sears
Hogansburg: William J. “Bill” Sears, age 67, of Grove Street Massena, passed away peacefully Saturday surrounded by his loving family and friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be shared by friends and family at The Brass Horse, Hogansburg on Thursday December 29, 2016 beginning at 4:00 P.M. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Hogansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote For Clinton or Trump
|17 min
|Welfees
|16
|Walmart
|5 hr
|Ur camera y would u
|1
|java vet clinic (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|SheepleRstupid
|46
|HD and Mindi
|8 hr
|WantingToKnow
|12
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|14 hr
|Absurd
|372
|awkwacocknay casino in hogansburg ny
|19 hr
|Wondering
|3
|Massena voted top 10 worst places to live in NY...
|21 hr
|Ron fan
|15
Find what you want!
Search Hogansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC