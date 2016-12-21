St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, Nov. 26 to Dec. 1
On Nov. 27, police arrested Jacob T. Paul, 23, of Massena for third-degree criminal mischief, attempted fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree aggravated unlicensed. He was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and ordered to return Jan. 10. On Nov. 26, police ticketed Ashley R. Thompson, 34, of Akwesasne, Ontario for speeding.
