Mohawks become first tribe to take down a federal dam

The Mohawk Tribe along New York's northern border with Canada has removed a dam on the St. Regis River and restored 275 miles of fishing habitat. The removal of the Hogansburg Dam this fall is the latest in the tribe's decades-long push to restore traditional fishing and hunting culture and the territory that was defiled by industrial pollution.

