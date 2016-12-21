Mohawks become first tribe to take down a federal dam
The Mohawk Tribe along New York's northern border with Canada has removed a dam on the St. Regis River and restored 275 miles of fishing habitat. The removal of the Hogansburg Dam this fall is the latest in the tribe's decades-long push to restore traditional fishing and hunting culture and the territory that was defiled by industrial pollution.
