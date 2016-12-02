Emily E. Brashaw

Friday Dec 2

Funeral services for Emily E. Brashaw, age 66 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday Dec 7, 2016 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Salvation Army Chaplin Lieutenant Stacy McNeil officiating. Burial will follow the service at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hogansburg with full military honors.

