Property sales

Village of Gouverneur: 0.40 of an acre more or less, bounded by Clinton Street and Barney Street, David R. and Tammy J. Blevins, Gouverneur, sold to Ernest J. Bishop, Gouverneur $60,000 Town of Canton: Unknown acres, Lot 62, bounded by Woods Drive, Alan and Janice Searleman, Canton, sold to Matthew Deschamps and Kelly Swanson-Deschamps, Poughkeepsi $245,000 Town of Clifton: Unknown acres, bounded by Lone Pine Camp, Nancy J. DeMatteo, Conroe, Texas, sold to John M. and Kimberly J. McMenamy, Coopersburg, Pa.
