Tom Vincent's Turtle Club Sessions provide a party for Hoboken musicians
What do you do if you're a Hoboken musician who's a little too old for the millennial-focused club scene and past the point where striving for a record deal or tour holds any interest? Tom Vincent, a staple of the Mile Square City's music scene since the early '80s, scratches that itch every month for a wide network of musically inclined chums at Hoboken's Turtle Club, with a free-for-all musician's get-together that reconvenes this Sunday, July 9. "When I first started this, Chris Gefken the bass player came to a show and I asked him if he thought it would work, if anybody would come," Vincent said.
