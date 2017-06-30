The 63rd Army Band making a stop in Hoboken on Friday
The 63rd Army Band will perform in Sinatra Park July 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. The largest military band in the state of New Jersey will make the stop during a two-week concert tour. Since their inception in 1947, they have performed all over the world to entertain the people.
