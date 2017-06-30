Redevelopment of historic 11-building Hoboken site takes views into account

HOBOKEN - The Neumann Leathers Subcommittee will present its design recommendation Wednesday night for the redevelopment of the historic 11-building site on Observer Highway. City Council Subcommittee members - Chair Dave Mello, Councilman James Doyle, Councilman Michael Defusco, Councilman Ravinder Ramos - recently discussed the concepts, as well as residents' comments that were emailed following the June 21 council meeting.

