Redevelopment of historic 11-building Hoboken site takes views into account
HOBOKEN - The Neumann Leathers Subcommittee will present its design recommendation Wednesday night for the redevelopment of the historic 11-building site on Observer Highway. City Council Subcommittee members - Chair Dave Mello, Councilman James Doyle, Councilman Michael Defusco, Councilman Ravinder Ramos - recently discussed the concepts, as well as residents' comments that were emailed following the June 21 council meeting.
