Polka Dot to perform at Family Fun Night

It's a family fun night like no other - "Hoboken born" kids' and family entertainer Ron Albanese - Polka Dot - will be performing with his Polka Dot Pals band at Shipyard Park on July 11 at 7 p.m. Shipyard Park is located at Thirteenth Street and McFeeley Drive. "It's the kiddie rock n' roll event of the summer," Ron says, "we've got the staging, tunes, and more - everyone is invited to come sing, dance, and laugh along!" The free concert is part of the summer long "Family Fun Night" series hosted every Tuesday by the City of Hoboken and co sponsored by The Applied Companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.