Political fireworks Seven candidates now running for mayor
After Mayor Dawn Zimmer made a surprise announcement a week ago Tuesday that she would not run for re-election in November, her closest supporters were perplexed, and some decided last week to back a different councilperson than the one she had endorsed to succeed her. During her speech, Zimmer endorsed longtime Councilman Ravi Bhalla, a close ally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr '17
|jenam
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr '17
|123456789abc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC