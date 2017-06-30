Not enough kindergartens downtown? Parent asks questions at school board meeting
Parents in the Hoboken schools attended Tuesday's Board of Education meeting to discuss the distribution of kindergarten classes in the district next year. With more families staying in town rather than moving to the suburbs, kindergartens are growing.
