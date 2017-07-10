NJ Transit Train Derails at Penn Station Ahead of 'Summer of Hell' Repairs
An NJ Transit train with more than 150 people on board derailed in Penn Station Thursday night, suspending service in and out of the station, officials said. One car on the train derailed as it entered the station at Track 11 at around 8:50 p.m., according to officials and a rider.
