NJ Transit rail commuters getting a brief relief into Penn Station before 'summer of hell'

NJ Transit commuters will get a brief week of relief from delays caused by Amtrak speed limits into Penn Station before a project expected to cause worse delays begins next week. Amtrak officials made good on the request made by NJ Transit officials more than a month ago to end the speed restriction in Penn Station before the federal rail agency begins a track work project in Penn Station on July 10. Speed limits returned to the normal 15 mph after Amtrak officials announced the end of the restriction Sunday evening.

