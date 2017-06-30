Hudson County parks host movies in the park
Hudson County will host a series of movies throughout the summer at parks in Hoboken, Union City, Jersey City, Harrison, Bayonne and Secaucus starting at sundown. Each park will host two movies throughout July and August.
