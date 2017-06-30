Hoboken Housing Authority Commissioner resigns
According to council documents, Dana Wefer of the Hoboken Housing Authority's board of commissioners is resigning from her post. "This letter is to inform you that I am resigning from my position as a commissioner of the Hoboken Housing Authority because my family is planning to move from Hoboken in the near future," Wefer said in an email to Council President Jen Giattino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|16 hr
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC