Hoboken Housing Authority Commissioner resigns

22 hrs ago

According to council documents, Dana Wefer of the Hoboken Housing Authority's board of commissioners is resigning from her post. "This letter is to inform you that I am resigning from my position as a commissioner of the Hoboken Housing Authority because my family is planning to move from Hoboken in the near future," Wefer said in an email to Council President Jen Giattino.

