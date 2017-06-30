Here's what Hudson pols are saying ab...

Here's what Hudson pols are saying about budget deal

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Here's how Hudson County state legislators reacted to the agreement reached on the state budget agreement and the Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield legislation that restructures the state's largest health insurer, that held up adoption of the $34.7 billion budget: "I stood my ground for good reason -- we must always put the people of New Jersey first. With this agreement, we have done exactly that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Mon Tick Jackson 6
Ticketeers on streets Mon Tick Jackson 2
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Jul 1 Clean up or die 12
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,503 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC