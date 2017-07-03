Front Burner: A Bakery That Gives Back Opens on Wall Street
Mya Zoracki, who began her bakery operation in her Hoboken, N.J., apartment in 2005, has opened her first Manhattan cafe to complement her thriving online and wholesale business, which donates baked goods to nonprofits.
