Feds taking another step to help improve beleaguered Penn Station
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a $537.1 million loan to help improve Penn Station, where repairs this summer are forcing NJ Transit trains to be rerouted. The loan will go to the New York State Urban Development Corp. for construction at the station, which handles more than two-thirds of all train trips along the Northeast Corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|RKTNYC
|33
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC