Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

On Oct. 31, 2012, the high winds from Superstorm Sandy swept through Jersey City Heights knocking over telephone poles and trees and damaging the 100-year-old gazebo in Riverview-Fisk Park that offers panoramic views of Hoboken and the Manhattan skyline. The storm tore the roof off and left it on the lawn next to the foundation, leaving only twisted supports.

