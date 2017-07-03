Bomb Scare at Heart of Where 9/11 All Started

The World Trade Center PATH Station in New York City was closed by a bomb scare on Sunday afternoon, but an evacuation scramble at the heart of where 9/11 all started proved to be a false alarm caused by an unattended backpack left behind on a subway train. Bomb-sniffing dogs got a hit on an unattended backpack left behind on a train from Hoboken, New Jersey just before 3 p.m. and authorities evacuated hundreds from the station adjacent to the Oculus building in lower Manhattan, according to the New York Daily News .

