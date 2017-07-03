Bomb Scare at Heart of Where 9/11 All...

Bomb Scare at Heart of Where 9/11 All Started

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The World Trade Center PATH Station in New York City was closed by a bomb scare on Sunday afternoon, but an evacuation scramble at the heart of where 9/11 all started proved to be a false alarm caused by an unattended backpack left behind on a subway train. Bomb-sniffing dogs got a hit on an unattended backpack left behind on a train from Hoboken, New Jersey just before 3 p.m. and authorities evacuated hundreds from the station adjacent to the Oculus building in lower Manhattan, according to the New York Daily News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) 3 hr Tick Jackson 6
Ticketeers on streets 3 hr Tick Jackson 2
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Jul 1 Clean up or die 12
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC