Bike shares in Guttenberg Borrow one for a ride, with low fees

Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The somewhat controversial Hudson Bike Share program will debut in Guttenberg later in July, said officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the program June 20. The sharing allows people to rent bikes from locations around town for set amounts of time, for a one-time or yearly payment. The program first launched in Hoboken in 2015.

