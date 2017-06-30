Banks merge, company receives award |...

Banks merge, company receives award | Business notes

BCB Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of BCB Community Bank, is merging with IA Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Indus American Bank. After the merger is complete by the end of the year, all Indus American Banks will operate as BCB-Indus American Bank.

