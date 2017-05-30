Zimmer, Fulop and Murphy stand with Paris Climate Agreement
Mayor Dawn Zimmer tweeted on Friday that she will support the Paris Agreement, despite President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. "Hoboken will stand with states and cities committed to the Paris Agreement," Zimmer tweeted in response to a tweet by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|20 hr
|spud
|22
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC