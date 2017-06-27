Woman killed in Hoboken train crash d...

Woman killed in Hoboken train crash didn't have to die, lawsuit says

16 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The family of the woman killed in last September's NJ Transit train crash is suing the agency, saying the crash could have been prevented. The family blames NJ Transit for not having installed Positive Train Control, a technology that could have slowed the train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

