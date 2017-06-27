Walmart banned alcohol and swearing from Jet's offices - and it was a big mistake
Walmart banned alcohol from Jet's offices and discouraged its employees from swearing shortly after acquiring the ecommerce startup last September, the Wall Street Journal reports . The retailer sent an outside company into Jet's offices in Hoboken, New Jersey, to remove its liquor stash, according to the Journal's Sarah Nassauer and Brian Baskin.
