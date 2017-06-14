Third Cliffside Park resident dies due to accident
Third Cliffside Park resident dies from accident that killed former pastor, sister Antoinette Gallina, 85, succumbed to injuries sustained in the fatal crash on June 4. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2t01rSH Parishioners at St. Francis Church in Hoboken gathered to pray for the Rev. Michael Guglielmelli and his sister, Dolores "Dora" Guglielmelli who died in a car accident.
