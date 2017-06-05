The Polls Are Open for New Jersey's G...

The Polls Are Open for New Jersey's Gubernatorial Primary

A man wears a message on his jacket on Election Day while walking home, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, in Hoboken, N.J. Polls for Tuesday's primary are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The winners will go on to compete in the Nov. 7 general election. Leading Democratic candidate Phil Murphy faces challenges from former Teaneck firefighter Bill Brennan, one-time Clinton administration Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Assemblyman John Wisniewski and Tenafly Councilman Mark Zinna.

