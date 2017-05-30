The Hoboken Fire Department readies for waterfront concerns Marine division to join new task force
The Hoboken Fire Department will join a new regional task force, the North Jersey Regional Fireboat Task Force, this summer. The purpose of the task force, a joint effort of 12 municipalities extending south from the George Washington Bridge to Perth Amboy, is to mutually assist each other in times of emergency.
