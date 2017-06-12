The Adventures of Priscilla' added to Hoboken's Movies Under the Stars lineup for Pride Month
In recognition of Pride Month, the city announced last week it has added the Academy Award-winning film "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" to the 2017 Movies Under the Stars lineup. Movies Under the Stars are a free city organized movie night throughout the summer for residents and the larger community.
