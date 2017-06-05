Students create flooding app; School reunion planned | Journal Entries

Students create flooding app; School ...

Computer science and business students at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken created an app to track flooding on the streets in Hoboken. It uses the information from app users who report where there is flooding and puts it on a map for people to see.

