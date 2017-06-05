Southwest Redevelopment Plan adopted Council discusses new zoning for ...
After years in the making, the Hoboken City Council voted 8-1 to adopt the Southwest Redevelopment Plan, governing how 14 blocks of the land near the border with Jersey City should be developed by one or more private entities. The plan allows for up to 392 residential units, 40 of which would be affordable housing.
