Sources say Hoboken Mayor Zimmer won't run for re-election; press conference Tuesday

15 hrs ago

After Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer's office announced late on Monday that they would hold a surprise press conference at 11 a.m. this morning, political websites cited inside sources as saying she is planning not to run for a third term as mayor. Zimmer's office would not reveal to the Reporter on Monday night the precise nature of the conference.

