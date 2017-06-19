Sources say Hoboken Mayor Zimmer won't run for re-election; press conference Tuesday
After Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer's office announced late on Monday that they would hold a surprise press conference at 11 a.m. this morning, political websites cited inside sources as saying she is planning not to run for a third term as mayor. Zimmer's office would not reveal to the Reporter on Monday night the precise nature of the conference.
