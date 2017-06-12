Singing Sinatras 15 crooners compete ...

Singing Sinatras 15 crooners compete in 11th Annual Sinatra Idol contest

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Pearce of Clifton, N.J. was crowned winner last Thursday at the 11th Annual Sinatra Idol contest, in which 15 men from all over the world - from England to Texas-competed in Hoboken's Sinatra Park with New York City in the background . "It's an absolute honor to have won in the birth place of Frank Sinatra," said Pearce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May '17 Caution 3
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,712 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC