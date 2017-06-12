Singing Sinatras 15 crooners compete in 11th Annual Sinatra Idol contest
Pearce of Clifton, N.J. was crowned winner last Thursday at the 11th Annual Sinatra Idol contest, in which 15 men from all over the world - from England to Texas-competed in Hoboken's Sinatra Park with New York City in the background . "It's an absolute honor to have won in the birth place of Frank Sinatra," said Pearce.
