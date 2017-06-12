Should the city buy Union Dry Dock & Repair Co. on the waterfront?...
The Fund for a Better Waterfront, a Hoboken-based nonprofit activist group that has protected the waterfront from overdevelopment, launched an online petition two weeks ago to urge the city to buy private land on the north waterfront for a park. The land is currently owned by Union Dry Dock & Repair Co, a longstanding tugboat and barge repair company.
