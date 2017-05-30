Shakespeare on the way

Shakespeare on the way

Read more: The Jersey Journal

A classic Shakespearean play with a twist is coming to you this month as The Hudson Shakespeare Company stages "Taming of the Shrew" starting Wednesday. The performers will take the play out of the 1590s and fit it into 1960s Italy.

