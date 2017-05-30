Shakespeare on the way
A classic Shakespearean play with a twist is coming to you this month as The Hudson Shakespeare Company stages "Taming of the Shrew" starting Wednesday. The performers will take the play out of the 1590s and fit it into 1960s Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|5 min
|Darly314
|25
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC