Seeing You' Theater Review: Experience WWII Hoboken With...

In "Seeing You," the latest immersive theatrical experience from "Sleep No More" impresario Randy Weiner, audiences plunge themselves into Hoboken, New Jersey, on the eve of World War II - by way of a former meat market beneath Manhattan's High Line. We circle around various performance spaces in the darkened area, meeting a host of different characters: the uptight local congressman who hints at the development of an atomic bomb , the Japanese American schoolteacher whose dad is fighting for the Japanese , the closeted corporal who's cheating on his wife with a young soldier, the African American private and budding photographer who's wooing a local white girl.

