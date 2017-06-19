Seeing You' Theater Review: Experience WWII Hoboken With...
In "Seeing You," the latest immersive theatrical experience from "Sleep No More" impresario Randy Weiner, audiences plunge themselves into Hoboken, New Jersey, on the eve of World War II - by way of a former meat market beneath Manhattan's High Line. We circle around various performance spaces in the darkened area, meeting a host of different characters: the uptight local congressman who hints at the development of an atomic bomb , the Japanese American schoolteacher whose dad is fighting for the Japanese , the closeted corporal who's cheating on his wife with a young soldier, the African American private and budding photographer who's wooing a local white girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC