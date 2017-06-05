School rumor debunked Superintendent ...

School rumor debunked Superintendent says district isn't eliminating school choice

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Johnson said last week that she heard from at least three families about a possible change in district policy, but it wasn't true. She said that the parents asked whether the Hoboken Public School District would no longer be offering families the opportunity to request which elementary school in the district their children will attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 3
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hudson County was issued at June 10 at 2:09PM EDT

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC