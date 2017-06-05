School rumor debunked Superintendent says district isn't eliminating school choice
Hoboken Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Johnson said last week that she heard from at least three families about a possible change in district policy, but it wasn't true. She said that the parents asked whether the Hoboken Public School District would no longer be offering families the opportunity to request which elementary school in the district their children will attend.
