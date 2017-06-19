Rising pronoun kicks off tour in Jers...

Rising pronoun kicks off tour in Jersey City

When Alyse Vellturo decided to bare to the public the intimately personal break-up songs she'd written and recorded in her Brooklyn apartment, she wanted a name that wouldn't carry any baggage, something neither feminine nor masculine, a stage identity she could hide behind while finding her way as a performer. So she chose the word pronoun: no gender, no capital letters, nothing that would give anything away.

