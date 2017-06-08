Richard Barone to Perform Songs from ...

Richard Barone to Perform Songs from SORROWS & PROMISES Live at Joe's Pub

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Richard Barone 's new album Sorrows & Promises: Greenwich Village In The 1960s casts light on the songs that sprang from the singer-songwriters in and around Greenwich Village during that pivotal decade. While Top-40 hit songs were being churned out uptown in the Brill Building and at 1650 Broadway, the downtown writers were weaving folk, blues, R&B and rock into songs that five decades later still sound fresh and inventive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 3
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC