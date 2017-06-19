Remember the Fallen : Roger Charles K...

Remember the Fallen : Roger Charles Keedwell, Army WW1

Young Roger Keedwell caused moments of worry on several occasions for his family during World War 1. The first time concerned his disappearance at age 15. He had left home and traveled to Canada, where for ten months he served in the Canada Grenadier Guards, which reportedly was going to be an “overseas organization.” His father learned of his whereabouts and went to Canada and obtained his discharge due to his young age. Roger was born in Middleboro on May 26, 1900, son of George H. and Annie Keedwell, of Frank Street, both who were born in England.

