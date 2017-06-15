Rainbow hummus at Flatbread Grill in Hoboken35 minutes | Food

Rainbow hummus at Flatbread Grill in ...

Rainbow hummus at Flatbread Grill in Hoboken

21 hrs ago Read more: The Montclair Times

Rainbow hummus at Flatbread Grill in Hoboken Partial proceeds from the colorful snack go to LGTBQ causes. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2svV1xX Rainbow foods are all the rage, but in the case of rainbow hummus from casual Mediterranean restaurant Flatbread Grill in Hoboken, we could get on board.

