Rainbow hummus at Flatbread Grill in Hoboken35 minutes | Food
Rainbow hummus at Flatbread Grill in Hoboken Partial proceeds from the colorful snack go to LGTBQ causes. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2svV1xX Rainbow foods are all the rage, but in the case of rainbow hummus from casual Mediterranean restaurant Flatbread Grill in Hoboken, we could get on board.
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
