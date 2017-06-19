Public input sought on future of historic Neumann Leathers complex
HOBOKEN - The future of the historic Neumann Leathers factory complex on Observer Highway is being debated and Hoboken residents can weigh in on its fate at Wednesday's council meeting. The 11-building industrial complex, which now houses an artist community, is slated to become a mix of residential, retail and open space.
