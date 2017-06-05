Prom 2017: Curtis High School sets sail on the Hudson
Curtis High School seniors boarded the Cornucopia Majesty at Pier 13 in Hoboken, N.J. to celebrate their prom Saturday. The 351 young men and women arrived on brilliant evening as they made their way along the pier to board before the boat headed off into the sunset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|30
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC